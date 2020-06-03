Department of Health: Routine dental care can resume with proper protocols

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released dental health care guidance today.

Dental care providers can now give routine dental care.

“This latest update provides dentists the opportunity to resume non-emergency dental care, including routine care, if they can provide it safely,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral healthcare. As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”

According to the department, dental providers should follow CDC guidelines when seeing patients. Providers should also ensure they have the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to support their patient volume.

All patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained. Patients should wash or sanitize their hands frequently and wear a mask when not undergoing treatment. Tele-density should continue when possible as patients may be able to be treated virtually.