Department of Health shares weekly update on COVID-19 investigations, contact tracing, monitoring efforts

The Department of Health today shared its weekly update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data.

“Case investigations, contact tracing efforts and ongoing monitoring are proven public health strategies, but the success of these efforts truly relies on Pennsylvanians to do their part to answer the call,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “For case investigations, we need our fellow Pennsylvanians to pick up the phone when public health professionals call, share where they went and who they came in contact with to complete a case investigation. If you are a close contact, we need you to answer the call in order to stop this virus in its tracks before it could affect your loved ones, co-workers or friends across the state.”

The contact tracing process is not possible without a case investigation by a public health professional.

Between Sunday, August 23 and Saturday, August 29, there were 4,434 COVID-19 cases statewide and 77 percent of all cases had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report.

During the case investigation, public health professionals spend 30 to 60 minutes asking questions to ensure all potential close contacts are identified.

They collect information about who the case came in contact with and where they went while they were infectious. Information collected during the case investigation process is not shared publicly unless doing so would further the response.

After the initial case investigation is complete, contact tracing begins. Within the same time period of August 23 to August 29, there were 1,523 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services.

The total number of contact tracing staff has increased by 281 since last week as new staff is hired and onboarded through a partnership with Insight Global.

Of the 1,523 contact tracers there are 67 volunteers, 10 care resource managers, and 30 contact tracing supervisors. These staff monitored 8,259 contacts that were identified during the case investigations.

As the contact tracing program expands, the Department of Health continues to work in partnership with over 150 organizations, in addition to the county and municipal health departments.

These organizations gather through regional partnerships to help gather and answer questions, identify problems and find solutions to overall better understand any potential areas to effectively contact trace within that respective region. Each regional partnership has met at least once.

These regional partnerships include public health staff, health providers, academic institutions, community organizations, and other stakeholders interested in helping to coordinate and engage around contact tracing efforts.

Organizations and entities interested in partnering in these efforts should reach out to RA-DHCONTACTTRACING@pa.gov.

You can find more information on the state’s contact tracing efforts and all available contact tracing positions at the Department of Health’s website here.

Pennsylvanians are reminded that mask-wearing is required when visiting businesses or in any setting outside the home where social distancing is difficult.