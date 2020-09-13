Department of Health to include Sunday update in Monday release beginning September 14th

The Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania each day of the week at noon through a press release, now with the exception of Sundays.

The Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning Sept. 14. Sunday and Monday data will be broken out in the Monday release.

The department will provide an update Monday at noon each week, through a press release, that will include the COVID-19 cases that occurred from Saturday until midnight on Monday.

For the most up-to-date data on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s website to access the Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard and the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.