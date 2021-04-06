Department of Human Services launches Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Throughout this pandemic, many people have struggled to pay their utility bills and rent.

Now a new program looks to keep people in their homes for maybe as long as a year.

This Emergency Rental Assistance Program was launched back on March 29th to help those who are struggling to pay their rent and are at risk of losing their home.

Those who are eligible for this program are people who qualify for unemployment benefits or are experiencing a reduction in household income and those who may be at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Later today April 6th, a press conference will be held with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller encouraging those who are struggling to apply online through Campass.

A total of 847 million dollars has been divided among PA’s 67 counties for this program.

To apply to this program click here.