Department of Labor & Industry releases COVID-19 enforcement actions, December 4th – 11th

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance released data related to COVID-19 enforcement actions for Dec. 4 to 11.

The information is specific to COVID-19 mitigation efforts related to businesses that are not covered by other state agencies, boards, or bureaus.



L&I received 124 new complaints between Dec. 4 and 11. Of the 124 complains, more than half – 89 complaints – had every option checked for complaint type.

Of the remaining 35 complains, ten complaints were filed because the company had no COVID-19 mitigation protocols; nine were filed for workers not using masks; eight were filed for workers being unable to telework; six were filed for employees coming to work sick; and one complaint each was filed for sanitation issues and social distancing not being followed.

L&I is assisting the Department of Health (DOH) in investigating employee complaints that their employers are violating COVID safety orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

L&I serves as the point of receipt for workplace-related complaints and works with DOH to investigate the complaints and seek appropriate remedies.

For more information about L&I’s COVID-19 response, visit L&I’s website.