Dept. of Health announces new free COVID-19 testing site in Crawford County

MEADVILLE — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19, a new location may be closer to home.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced that a free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site is opening for the public in Crawford County while additional COVID-19 testing sites are being extended.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading and the holiday season quickly approaches,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

Crawford County

Meadville: Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road. Enter Gate No. 1.

Crawford County has been added to the list of free COVID-19 testing sites in the Commonwealth.

Testing is available:

Tuesday through Saturday, Nov.16-20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Warren County:

Warren: Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive. Enter from North State street.

Free COVID-19 testing has been extended in Warren County at the State Hospital.

Testing is available:

Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 19.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here. Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine their eligibility for a community-based testing site.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test,” said Beam, “especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”

If fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians experience symptoms, or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises getting tested 5-7 days after exposure, even if the person has no symptoms. If not fully vaccinated, individuals should get tested immediately when they find out they are a close contact. If their test is negative, they should get tested again 5-7 days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.

The CDC also advises wearing a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. If the result were to be positive, the CDC advises isolating for 10 days.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older.

Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is 48 to 72 hours for Guthrie and one to three days after testing for AMI.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.

The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 5 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible COVID vaccination sites in your area, with phone numbers to call for an appointment.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

Other counties where free COVID-19 testing has been extended include:

Centre County

State College: Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fayette County

Lemont Furnace: Joseph A. Hardy – Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive. Located at the airport terminal undercover parking lot just off State Rt. 119 South in Dunbar Township across from Rural King.

Testing is available Tuesday through Friday Nov. 16-19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Susquehanna County

Montrose: Endless Mt. Healthcare System, 100 Hospital Drive

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 20.

