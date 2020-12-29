Dept. of Health reporting 8,545 new COVID-19 cases statewide; 58 new cases in Crawford County; 53 new in Warren

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is today reporting 8,545 new COVID-19 cases across the state. The total number of cases now stands at 622,349.
There are also 267 new deaths reported as well by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths across Pennsylvania to 15,353.
Here are the latest COVID-19 cases for Erie, Crawford and Warren County.
- Erie County- 147 new cases (Total= 11,398)
- Crawford County- 58 new cases (Total = 4,760)
- Warren County- 53 new cases (Total= 1,425)