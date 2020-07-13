Despite pandemic warnings from health experts, Fourth of July was a busy travel day

A new analysis of cell phone data in ten coronavirus hot spots showed that even more people hit the road over the Fourth of July weekend than over Memorial Day despite the warnings from health experts.

The analysis comes from data by Cuebiq, a private company that the CDC uses to track general movement in the United States.

Cuebiq focused on the number of visitors to and from ten metro area hot spots in the United States.

According to the data nearly all of these metro areas saw an increase in the number of visitors when compared to either Memorial Day Weekend or the two weeks prior.