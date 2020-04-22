DICK’S Sporting Goods donates supplies to Western PA AHN healthcare workers

Photo: Staff from the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Vincent Hospital. Deja Carmichael, PCA; Alyssa Salvatore, RN; Michele Tenon, RN; Taylor Hayes, RN

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods (DICK’S) has donated cots, blankets and fanny packs to Western Pennsylvania healthcare workers at AHN.

The fanny packs can be used for caregivers to carry essential personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, face shields and hand sanitizer.

“We can’t thank DICK’S enough for its generous support of our caregivers and everyone at AHN and Highmark Health who are working hard to meet the needs of our patients and communities during this challenging time,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN president and CEO.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods believes in giving back to our communities throughout the country and here in our hometown of Pittsburgh,” said Colleen Wilson, DICK’S Sporting Goods Manager of Corporate Relations. “Now, more than ever, we felt it was important to support our local hospitals. Through this donation of fanny packs, cots and blankets, it’s our hope that we can support Allegheny Health Network’s ability to receive and care for ill patients during this unprecedented time.”



“Allegheny Health Network places the highest priority on providing safe care for our patients while protecting of our staff. To that end, we continue to focus on the heightened importance of PPE for our caregivers who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Allie Quick, AHN chief philanthropy officer. “We’re sincerely grateful for this thoughtful donation from DICK’S. The fully-stocked fanny packs will help keep PPE close to our employees at all times for when they need it.”



For more information on how to support AHN caregivers you can visit https://www.ahn.org/coronavirus/ways-to-help.