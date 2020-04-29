Diocese of Erie continues to conduct weddings with limited attendants

The Diocese of Erie is continuing with weddings, but with much smaller groups.

According to Bishop Lawrence Persico, if a couple would want to continue with their wedding during the pandemic, the ceremony would be limited to the bride and groom, two witnesses, a priest or deacon and a few immediate family members.

“I will be elated when we can start having safely public masses again. We are working on a procedure in which we can start gradually opening up more things, but also being cognizant of the CDC and local county health officials,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

The diocese is also offering confession, but parishioners must call first and schedule a time so they can keep social distance.