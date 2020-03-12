Diocese of Erie says mass is optional as COVID-19 concerns continue

1  of  7
The Diocese of Erie has released a statement regarding COVID-19.

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie, in union with the bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The measure is being taken in response to the onset of COVID-19. Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and recognizing the importance of prayer, all scheduled Masses will continue to be celebrated and remain available for those who wish to attend.”

