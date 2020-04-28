Diocese of Erie to continue with weddings and funerals with limited attendances

The Diocese of Erie is continuing with funerals and weddings except with a much smaller attendance.

According to Bishop Persico, if a couple would want to continue with their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony would be limited.

According to Bishop Persico, the ceremony would be limited to the bride and groom, two witnesses, a priest or deacon and a few immediate family members.

As for funerals, the parishes are continuing services with a limited amount of people and offering a live stream so that way loved ones can join virtually.

“I will be elated when we can start having safely public masses again. We are working on a procedure in which we can start gradually opening up more things, but also being cognizant of the CDC and local county health officials,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

The diocese is also offering confessionals still, but parishioners must call first and schedule a time so they can keep social distancing.