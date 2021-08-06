DOC to implement additional COVID-19 policies beginning Monday

Additional steps are being put in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to protect the incarcerated population from COVID-19.

Starting Monday, August 9, non-vaccinated inmates in state prisons will no longer be allowed to have in-person visitations.

Additionally, the inmates will be assigned to housing units based on their vaccination status.

These policies will be in place until further notice.

