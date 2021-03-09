Doctor working in the COVID unit at UPMC Hamot helps patients heal with his poetry and art

A doctor working in the COVID unit at UPMC Hamot is helping patients heal with his poetry and art.

Dr. Shakoor at UPMC Hamot has been writing poetry for ten years, but has invested more time recently for his patients in the COVID unit.

“Healing is the soul of medicine,” said Dr. Asif Shakoor, Hospitalists at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Asif Shakoor, a doctor at UPMC Hamot, has been inspiring his patients through his work of art and poetry everyday and said that every drawing has its own story.

“Holistic medicine is basically you are not treating just the body but the spirit and the mind and I use poetry and I use art as a form of healing. Sometimes they become the picture by saying I can live in that. I can live in that mountains. I can feel the magic of that tree or I can feel the words of your wisdom through your poetry,” said Dr. Shakoor.

Poetry and art has always been Dr. Shakoor’s passion, but it took on a deeper meaning for his patients when COVID hit.

“Every patient that was admitted to the COVID unit I was able to say hey you are not alone. Even though your family could not be there, I was able to say I’m your family,” said Dr. Shakoor.

From a patient care technician who said Dr. Shakoor brings a lot of positive energy to the hospital.

“It gives them something to be able to look at and view and helps them you know get through their stay here,” said Cameron Green, Patient Care Technician at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Shakoor not only uses his drawings and poetry to help his patients, but he is also a published author.

Through his artistic talents, Dr. Shakoor grows a relationship and a bond with his patients.

“You drew that picture for me and it’s hanging on my wall. You did that picture I will never forget you. You made my stay so wonderful and so healing,” said Dr. Shakoor.

Dr. Shakoor’s published book is called “Let There Be Light in Darkness” and includes his art and poetry.

Dr. Shakoor’s next book will be published in a couple of months.