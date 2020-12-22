Doctors are seeing a decrease in flu numbers possibly due to COVID restrictions

It’s still flu season, but this year many doctors are seeing a decrease in flu numbers.

Could it be because of the battle against COVID?

Doctors say that the strict COVID restrictions may be one of the reasons we’re seeing a decrease in flu numbers.

Flu season is still lingering in the air. It didn’t go away.

Many people are wondering why there aren’t high cases of the flu along with the high cases of COVID-19.

“The cases that we’re getting the COVID cases, very few flu cases and I think it’s probably a function of people maintaining some social distancing,” said Eric Milie, Director of Outpatient Services at the Millcreek Community Hospital.

Doctors say that they’re seeing a lower number of flu cases because many people are getting the flu vaccine.

“What we know about COVID-19 is that it’s a very very transmissible disease. In fact we’re seeing new Coronavirus in the UK for instance which is actually even more transmissible,” said Gregory Beard, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Hamot.

You may also wonder if wearing a mask is also preventing high flu cases?

“It is decreasing the number of viral particles that are expressed whenever you cough or talk or breathe, so it does decrease the numbers and it only protects others from getting the flu,” said Dr. Milie.

Although we’re all still in a pandemic, many still need to keep in mind the flu is also lingering around even though the cases are very low.

“As long as people continue to wear a mask, continue to maintain social distancing and wash hands. Hopefully we get through the next few months here and put this behind us,” said Dr. Milie.