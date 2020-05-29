Dominick’s Diner struggling from lack of sales

Dominick’s Diner could soon become the next local business to fall victim to COVID-19.

The diner posted on social media that the crisis has made operations extremely difficult.

Since the pandemic, Tony Ferraro, owner of the diner, tells us they’re not making 20% of their average sales.

The 63-year-old diner does not have a set plan to close just yet, but the owner says they could stay afloat with the help of the community.

“It’s been a tough go at it. Like a lot of other businesses, we’re at that breaking point where it’s been too long. A lot of places didn’t recover from it and a lot aren’t going to recover from it even if they can stay open,” said Tony Ferraro, owner, Dominick’s Diner.

Ferarro tells us he will await his final decision to close or not depending on if Governor Wolf opens inside dining in the next week or two.