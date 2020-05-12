Dr. Fauci: More people may have died from COVID-19 than have been reported

1  of  2
The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said today that many experts believe more people have died from COVID-19 than have been reported.

Those comments came from Dr. Anthony Fauci during a teleconference with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Dr. Fauci said that, particularly in New York City where health officials were seriously challenged, there may have been some people who died at home from COVID-19 who were not counted because they never got to the hospital.

Dr. Fauci went on to say that while COVID-19 will not simply “disappear” this fall, he’s hopeful that the threat of a possible second wave can be mitigated by aggressive testing efforts and healthcare preparedness. However, he does have some concerns.

He added that it’s “entirely conceivable and possible” that a second wave will happen this fall.

