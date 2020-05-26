Drive-in movie theaters making a big comeback during COVID-19 pandemic

Just when you thought their time had come and gone, drive-in movie theaters are making a big comeback due to this pandemic.

The outdoor venues have been popping up all over the country in recent weeks.

In some cases, small business owners have been reopening old drive-ins or building make shift theaters in parking lots.

Food truck vendors are selling burgers, hot dogs and more. The food trucks are also finding the re-emergence of drive-ins to be beneficial.

One outdoor theater in New York reportedly sold out in three minutes after posting the tickets online.

Most of the venues are showing previously released family friendly movies.