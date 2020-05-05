Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020

Drive-up COVID-19 testing at West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion now available to non AHN patients

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials announced they have expanded the availability of drive-up testing.

It is now available to patients of non AHN affiliated health care providers.  

Here in Erie, that testing is being done at the AHN Saint Vincent West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion on West Ridge Road.

All patients will continue to need a physician’s order to be tested at the AHN site. On-demand or walk-up testing is not available.

AHN began offering quick and convenient drive-up COVID-19 testing in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar