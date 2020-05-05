Drive-up COVID-19 testing at West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion now available to non AHN patients

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials announced they have expanded the availability of drive-up testing.

It is now available to patients of non AHN affiliated health care providers.

Here in Erie, that testing is being done at the AHN Saint Vincent West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion on West Ridge Road.

All patients will continue to need a physician’s order to be tested at the AHN site. On-demand or walk-up testing is not available.

AHN began offering quick and convenient drive-up COVID-19 testing in March.