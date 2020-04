The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) is taking a look at applications for the Flagship City Food Hall.

The E.D.D.C. says they were hoping to bring in the applicants for face to face interviews, but due to COVID-19 all interviews will be done virtually next week.

The E.D.D.C. hopes to announce the vendors sometime in August.

Construction at the North Park Row site has been temporarily halted.