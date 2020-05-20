Eagle Scout candidate finds new way to keep safe during pandemic

A young man looking to be an Eagle Scout may have put his finger on a great new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

Boy Scout Ben Greissinger has come up with a way to keep good hand hygiene when out and about.

His idea is a rubber fingertip cover in a container that can be worn to press buttons for elevators, ATM’s and other electronic devices.

When finished you just place the cover back on the container.

This project is Greissinger’s entry into becoming an Eagle Scout. This is also a project designed to help people.

“It feels nice because I just want to help the community and with everything opening back up, it’s more important than ever,” said Ben Greissinger, Eagle Scout Candidate.

Greissinger will distribute the devices through a partnership with the St. Luke Knights of Columbus.