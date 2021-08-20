Eagles Nest helping students who fell behind during pandemic

In conjunction with the Erie School District, one corporation is helping students get back on track.

The Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation is taking the initiative to help students who might have fallen behind during periods of remote learning.

The PNC Foundation supports the Eagles Nests program to help students impacted by the pandemic with a $75,000 grant.

Bishop Brock says this funding will help many students in the region reach their potential.

“It makes great sense to invest in them now. We’re talking about enhancing their reading skills, their reading comprehension skills, their math skills, in turn which will get them a good job and stimulate the economy, help them buy a home, etc… We’re excited over this partnership,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO, Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Bishop Brock says dozens of students from the Erie School District have enrolled in this program which starts this fall.

For those interested, there is still time to apply. Click here to apply.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists