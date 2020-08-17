Early childhood educators make adjustments for the upcoming school year

College students are back in classrooms, or will be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For children that are at the beginning of their school careers, it is not as easy.

We spoke to educators about the change for early childhood education.

This year kids wont be running free while learning their ABC’s, instead they will have to learn while wearing a mask.

That makes one more thing for little ones to learn.

As teachers eagerly await students arrival, they’re preparing like never before and teaching things they’ve never taught before.

“We will have lesson plans that are about exactly that, how to wear your face mask, when to wear your mask, where to put your mask and have the kids doing that and the teachers modeling that as well,” said Jenna Hopkins, Principal at Robinson Elementary School.

One tactic that teachers are using to help kids learn the importance of a mask is using illustrations and books.

This shows younger children that everyone has to wear a mask.

For parents who may be nervous about their children listening to the new rules of wearing a mask, one Preschool teacher explained that kids can always surprise you.

“They are different and even my own children are different when they are not around their parents, so that’s what we kind of say. It’s a new environment, but the other kids will be doing it so they’ll get used to it too,” said Cacey Kent, Assistant Group Supervisor at Early Connections.

At Robinson Elementary School, desks are being moved six feet apart.

Signs are hung around the building showing kids how to properly wash their hands as well as educate them about COVID-19.

Even though changes are coming, there is something that will remain.

“Our mission is still the same. We are still in this together for our kids to have a wonderful school year,” said Hopkins.