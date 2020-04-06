ECGRA on funding during COVID-19 pandemic

With the closing of the casino, many are left wondering how the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) will fair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know ECGRA receives their money from the casino, however Presque Isle Downs and Casino has now entered their third week since shutting their doors.

But, officials at ECGRA say there is no need to worry.

According to ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood, ECGRA has about 18 months of funds currently in reserve.

He says this is thanks to the Pennsylvania share gaming revenue requirements, which say the casino must pay either 1% of the slot’s revenue or a minimum of $10 million.

Wood added they are not going to see any interruptions with current grant making.

“No matter how hard the casino revenues are hit, the local share gaming revenue concept will be solid and will continue to thrive,” said Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA.

According to the Presque Isle Downs and Casino website, they will delay reopening their doors until at least April 30th.