ECRDA secures around $1.3 million in funding for the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

$1.2 million from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) has helped 28 small businesses from the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund.

The goal of the loan funding was to fill a gap until the federal funding became available.

Originally, only $1 million was available for the program, however, later on it grew to $1.3 million.

On average, each of the 28 businesses received about $45,000.

“There was a huge need, the influx of applications and inquires far exceeded what we were able to provide in terms of assistance,” said Tina Megine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

ECRDA is nearing the end of their funding for the loan program, but is working to get more money to businesses in need.

