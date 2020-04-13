Edinboro resident collecting food donations for local food pantry

One Edinboro resident is collecting food donations for a local pantry.

Jack Camphire came up with the idea to put a basket in his front yard with signs saying he’s accepting food donations.

Camphire will deliver the donations to the Edinboro Food Pantry and says he wants to help those in need during these uncertain times.

“It brings us all together and people realize some of us need help. I’m fortunate I don’t, so I like to do what I can to help someone else,” said Jack Camphire.

This act of kindness began when Camphire decided to put the basket out on his lawn Saturday morning.

He plans to deliver the donations today and says this may become a regular occurrence of giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.