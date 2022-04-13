Free COVID-19 testing continues in Erie County at the campus of Edinboro University from now until September 2022.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to offer free COVID-19 testing throughout the commonwealth.

In Erie County, residents can get tested at Edinboro University’s Dearborn Hall on Darrow Road. The clinics are open to anyone who feels they need a test. There is no appointment necessary.

One nurse explained reasons people should consider receiving a COVID-19 test.

“Having symptoms is not the only reason why you should get tested. Trying to keep the community safe and trying to keep your loved ones safe, if you’re traveling, if you’re in need of a test because you have doubts that you were exposed,” said Aicha Monoyaho, team lead.

The clinic administers mid-nasal swab PCR tests.

Testing is available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 9, 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This will take place at the Edinboro University Community Testing site at Dearborn Hall, located at 205 Darrow Road in Edinboro.