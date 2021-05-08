Edinboro University holds virtual commencement

Nearly 700 students began the next chapter of their lives at Edinboro University.

Today marked the virtual undergraduate and graduate commencements at Edinboro University.

The commencement featured speakers from students and university officials as well as music from the Edinboro Marching Band and choral singers.

The interim president said that while it may be an ending of their time at Edinboro, it’s the start of a whole new journey.

“It’s also the beginning of your path away from Edinboro University. It’s the beginning of your professional lives or furthering your academic career,” said Dale Elizabeth Pehrsson, Interim President of Edinboro University.

After the commencement, the ceremony is available to watch and share on social media.