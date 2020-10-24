Edinboro University holds virtual Spring commencement ceremony

More than 600 Edinboro University students took part in graduation ceremonies with a twist.

Edinboro University hosted their undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies for the Spring of 2020 semester.

The event turned into a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony featured music as well as speeches from Edinboro’s president as well as the Provost.

“This is also the beginning of new careers, adventures and experiences as you pursue your path beyond the Edinboro community. It is the beginning of the next phase of your lives,” said Guiyou Huang, PHD, President of Edinboro University.

After the commencement, each ceremony will be available to watch and share on social media.