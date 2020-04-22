Edinboro University is offering a free seminar to education majors close to graduation

The COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short for dozens of student teachers getting ready to graduate from local universities.

To make sure they are fully prepared to enter the classroom as teachers next school year, Edinboro University (EU) is providing an alternative experience for the soon-to-be educators.

EU is offering a free, fifth-year seminar to education majors who expect to graduate in spring 2020, as well as, December graduates.

The seminar will consist of a 3-part series of panel discussions and conversations with experienced teachers and administrators.

“The state waived the 12-week student teaching requirement, but we are making sure they have the competencies to go out there and be successful. And that’s what makes us different. We continue to value teachers and we always will,” said Dr. Erinn Lake, Dean of Education, Edinboro University.

Dr. Lake added that all student teachers will graduate on time from EU on May 2nd.