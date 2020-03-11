Edinboro University moving classes online temporarily amid coronavirus

Colleges and universities across the country are adjusting their operations as COVID-19 continues to grow and Edinboro has joined the bandwagon.

Edinboro University (EU) sent out an email this morning to students regarding day to day operations once they return from spring break.

For students enrolled in face to face classes, spring break will be extended through the week of March 16th to allow professors to prepare to teach online.

Effective starting the week of March 23rd and March 30th, classes will move to an online platform.

EU made the following statement in an email to students:

“It is our expectation that in-person classes will resume in their face-to-face format beginning Monday, April 6th. Between now and then, we will continue to monitor the situation to determine next steps.”

For online students, classes will resume on March 16th.

As for housing, the university is asking students to move off campus for the week of March 16th, 23rd, and 30th. They have also cancelled domestic and international travel.

EU refused to comment outside of their email.