Edinboro University moving forward with plans to fully reopen the school by fall 2021

Administrators at Edinboro University are moving ahead with a plan to fully reopen the school by fall of this year.

To that end, campus housing applications for both new and returning students are now available. The university will move ahead with student housing unless the health department advises against it.

It’s also possible that some restrictions could continue to be in effect, but that decision won’t be made until late spring or early summer.

In a written statement, the school says the hope is that Edinboro can fully return to in person classes, residence hall living and on campus activities.