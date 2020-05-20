Edinboro University sends letter to employees and students regarding fall semester

Edinboro University (EU) is preparing to open its doors for classes in August. But, exactly what those classes will look like is still under consideration.

The following letter from EU President Guiyou Huang was sent to employees and students to communicate the current process being undertaken by the university:

“I hope you are well as we prepare for Memorial Day weekend and the official arrival of summer.

With the start of the fall semester three months away, we understand that you are anxious to know our plans. Our hope is to have students return to campus in August, but we are still carefully considering the options.

A team of campus leaders has been meeting and will continue to meet regularly to consider various scenarios and the issues we will need to address in order to keep the campus community as healthy and safe as possible, assuming a return to campus. We are looking at questions such as, “What will classes look like this fall? How will we configure residence and dining hall space? What safety measures should we have in place? What is the best way for faculty to conduct office hours? Will events be permitted? How will we handle contact tracing? What if a second wave of outbreak happens?”

As we consider these questions, we are preparing campus for a fall opening. Our Housekeeping staff will do a thorough cleaning of all campus buildings. We will be installing Plexiglass dividers where appropriate, and we will be taking other precautionary measures to protect our students, faculty and staff. We will continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials as we plan for the best path forward.

While we don’t know exactly how things will look in August, we are committed to your health and safety, and that commitment will continue to drive our decision making. We will let you know when a decision has been made and we have a reopening plan in place to share with you. In the meantime, we must all continue to remain nimble and to adjust as necessary as the situation changes.

We will be in touch! In the meantime, enjoy the summer!”