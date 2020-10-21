An effort to ensure employees safety is underway at Tops Friendly Markets.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union District are rallying to bring back hero pay at Tops.

The extra pay helps for employees that are on the front-line serving customers during the pandemic.

during the rally, protesters asked for customers to be banned if they decline to wear a mask inside the super market.

“We’re asking Tops, we’re asking all retailers, no mask no service. You couldn’t walk into the store right now with no shoes or no shirt on. That’s how it needs to be with a mask,” said Gregory Gorea, Secretary for United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local One.

The spokesperson for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union said that thousands of members are being exposed to COVID-19 from a lack of safety measures.