An effort to move into phase 1B for vaccinations is underway at hospitals across Erie County.

This comes as some hospitals in the commonwealth are already in phase 1B which includes vaccinating patients.

Here is more on the distribution process.

It’s important to know that these hospitals are still vaccinating front line critical care employees.

All three hospitals are waiting for guidance from the Department of Health on when they will have the go ahead to move into phase 1B.

COVID-19 vaccines could soon be in the hands of people in phase 1B.

“We will certainly have to be receiving more vaccination supplies as this goes. AHN is very anxious to vaccinate those in tier 1B including patients,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

AHN Saint Vincent is still waiting for guidance from the Department of Health about who receives the vaccine next.

It is unclear what patients will receive the vaccine next under phase 1B.

Health officials said the delay in vaccine distribution could be related to the necessity and population in each county.

“Geographics play a lot into it. For example in Erie, UPMC has received more than 250 organizations that are seeking assistance in vaccinating,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC.

Chenault said that smaller areas may have additional vaccines which allows them to move into the next phase quicker.

This comes as hospitals including UPMC Hamot are vaccinating non-UPMC frontline workers.

Marcus Babiak, Chief Operating Officer at Millcreek Community Hospital said that UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent are working collaboratively on a mass vaccination plan.

“We have not come up with a plan yet. We’re still working on place and staffing. We have the Moderna vaccine. They have the Pfizer vaccine. The have a 21 waiting day period. We have a 28 period,” said Marcus Babiak, Chief Operating Officer at Millcreek Community Hospital.

UPMC Hamot, AHN Saint Vincent and LECOM are still working dilligently on mass vaccination plan on where pop up clinics could take place across the county.