Today, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed amended yellow phase orders, which now includes eight counties moving to the yellow phase beginning tomorrow, May 29th at 12:01 a.m.

These counties include:

Dauphin

Franklin

Huntingdon

Lebanon

Luzerne

Monroe

Pike

Schuylkill

These will join 49 counties that have already moved into the yellow phase.