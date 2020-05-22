Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 121 of 191 people have recovered

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Friday, May 22nd that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 191 cumulative positive cases and three total deaths. There are 3,658 negative tests reported and 121 people have recovered.

The 29 new cases from yesterday and today are as follows: two are under the age of five, four are teenagers, five are in their twenties, five are in their 30s, nine are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 70s.

12 of the new cases live in zone one, six live in zone two, eight live in zone three and three live in zone four.

Crawford County is reporting 21 positive cases. McKean County is reporting 11 positive cases and one death. Venango County is reporting eight positive cases. Warren County is reporting three positive cases. Chautauqua County is reporting 60 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County is reporting 263 positive cases and 23 deaths.