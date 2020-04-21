Elderwood at Hornell confirms four COVID-19 fatalities, including one former Erie County resident

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Four residents in Elderwood at Hornell have died from COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells 18 News.
“Our team is deeply saddened by the passing of four of our residents since the start of the pandemic. Our residents are like family and our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences are extended to the families of those we have lost.”Elderwood at Hornell
Obituaries posted in the Hornell Evening Tribune over the weekend identified two of the four victims with information matching the Steuben County Public Health Department’s releases.
Jean M. Colby Canfield Phillis, 82, of Hornell, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away at Elderwood at Hornell on Monday morning (April 13, 2020).Hornell Evening Tribune
Donald E. Becker, 88 years of age, passed away Friday morning (April 17, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell where he had been residing for the past several years.Hornell Evening Tribune
As of 10 a.m. on April 21, 18 people have died in the Hornell region and at least 14 of them resided in nursing homes. At least nine residents of Hornell Gardens have died from COVID-19, prompting the company to relocate healthy patients to a facility in Waterloo.
Twenty-seven people have died in Steuben County as of 10 a.m. on April 21 with 196 cases and 96 recoveries.