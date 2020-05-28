Breaking News
Elevate Church to distribute free groceries to those in need

Elevate Church has announced it will be distributing free groceries to individuals and families in need on Saturday, June 6th from noon to 4 p.m.

The church, located at 975 Millcreek Mall, Erie, PA 16565, says those in need are invited to walk up or drive by the church to receive a bag of groceries. Visitors should wear masks.

Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will hand the groceries out to attendees.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us, but particularly individuals and families who wonder where their next meal will come from,” said Colby Atkins, Lead Pastor at Elevate Church. “The uncertainty of being able to provide one of our basic needs for our family can cause extreme stress in the home. It’s amazing how a free meal and a bag of groceries can relieve some of that stress and bring a little hope back into the home.”

