Elk Valley Elementary and Edinboro University honor military veterans during the pandemic

Elk Valley Elementary School’s annual Veterans Day assembly was canceled this year because of the pandemic. They had to come up with a different way to honor those who have served.

Here is more about several schools that had to show their appreciation virtually.

Elk Valley Elementary School and Edinboro University are two schools that had to get creative to still honor our veterans.

The Elk Valley Elementary School Veterans Day assembly is a big draw for the community.

Normally students invite family members who have served and the event involves speakers as well.

Jason Johnson is a physical education teacher at the school and also served in the U.S. Army.

It was Johnson’s idea to still do something to honor veterans.

“This year with them not being able to come, we decided to still do the wall of stars, but we decided to do it on the windows so they could drive by and see it, and we created a video. I created a video that would do all the things that we would normally do. We read off the veterans names,” said Jason Johnson, Physical Education Teacher, U.S. Army Veteran.

Johnson said that almost all of the stars have the name of a military family member on them.

“Family members, it’s kind of like in a way when you come from a small town like this. It’s kind of like a military type of town even though we don’t have a military base. A lot of our family members have served,” said Johnson.

Edinboro University recorded a virtual ceremony to support veterans. They had colorguard, rifle team and cannon team as well.

It was recorded over the past few days.

“First we want to extend our gratitude to our past and present brothers and sisters in arms for paving the way and securing freedom worldwide. We stress this importance to our cadets installing them a sense of pride as they are going to be the future officers going forth and defending our freedom,” said Captain Robert A. Robinson, Assistant Professor of Military Science.

See more of Elk Valley’s windows of stars and Edinboro University’s ROTC assembly click on the links.