EmergyCare now authorized to transport COVID-19 patients while also taking precautions

Emergycare is now authorized to transport COVID-19 patients around the region. Here are what precautions first responders are taking.

All of this specialized equipment is what is allowing those with Emergycare to make the longer trips with COVID-19 patients which also calls for some extra training.

As first responders hit the streets to help those in need, there are some extra thoughts running through their mind.

“Flu systems, fevers and coughs are things we would deal with on a normal day that a few months ago weren’t a major concern for us now all those little things we took care of you always think of what else might be happening,” said Chris Chipley, Field Supervisor of EmergyCare.

Emergycare is one of 10 novel disease transport teams in the commonwealth that can transport COVID-19 patients to specialized treatment facilities to places such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo.

With this approval responders are to wear powered air purifying respirators in order to help protect themselves.

“That makes those critical procedures a little bit more challenging and so that a matter when they train and are preparing for those patients, preparing themselves to be able to perform those tasks with that equipment on and wearing the protective equipment for long periods of time,” said David Basnak, Operations Manager at EmergyCare.

When calling 911, dispatchers will ask you a series of questions. This way they can inform the paramedics when they head out to a call if there is a potential case of COVID-19.

“There’s precautions that need to take place and that alerts is the crews that are going out to have that equipment to dawn it and be ready to encounter that patient and provide some type of isolation whether they give them a mask or whatever to them for their protection as well as our own,” said Perry Latta, Operations Supervisor of EmergyCare.

But as cases continue to rise, one Emergycare worker is looking to reassure those who may need help.

“Just remember these first responders, fire departments, volunteers or paid and EmergyCare providers where you are from we are here to help and we will continue to be strong and help the communities that we live in,” said Latta.

EmergyCare explained that after any patient is an ambulance, the vehicle goes through a thorough disinfection and cleaning process.