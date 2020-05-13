Emma’s Footprints reaches out to grieving families during COVID-19

Being a mom is an extraordinary amount of work, especially during this pandemic.

Besides being physically exhausted, some mothers may be suffering emotionally as well. Pregnancy or the loss of a child compounds this chaotic time we are all in.

Emma’s Footprints is an organization that helps mothers to cope.

Yoselin Person was live outside of Emma’s Footprints this morning to tell us more about this organization.

We’re all in a chaotic time and that is especially true for expectant moms.

Unfortunately, many mothers may be grieving during this time, but Tracy Dailey, co-founder of Emma’s Footprints, says there are ways to cope regardless of our current situation.

“I’m not an expert in mental health, but I am an expert because I am a grieving mom,” said Tracy Dailey, co-founder, Emma’s Footprints.

Many mothers like Tracy Dailey have experienced pregnancy loss.

“My daughter Emma, she would be thirteen at the end of this month, and I lost her when I was eight months pregnant,” said Dailey.

One in four pregnancies ends in loss and that doesn’t stop during a pandemic. The loss of a child compounds the issues that come with this unprecedented time that we are all in.

Dailey says this crucial time is forcing many to grieve more and that it’s okay to do so.

“It’s kind of making families grieve even if their loss hasn’t been in this pandemic. It’s going to bring up feelings of that and to walk through that in a healthy way, you can contact us for that help,” said Dailey.

Dailey says her organization has been virtually checking in with mothers six days a week.

“We’ve met some moms that have just experienced their loss and joined. Now they’re in our community and we’re walking beside them on their grief journey,” said Dailey.

Emma’s Footprints is hosting a virtual support group this Thursday. For more information on the support group you can visit http://emmasfootprints.com/calendar/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EmmasFootprints/.