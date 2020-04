A prison employee at the Crawford County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee learned Tuesday he was positive after being tested on Friday, according to a report in the Meadville Tribune.

The prison warden confirms the employee was sent home last Thursday after learning he was exposed to someone who was COVID-19 positive.

The prison worker does not have direct contact with inmates and tracing of the employee’s contacts has been done, according to the newspaper.