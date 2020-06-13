Employee at Pleasant Ridge Manor tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Pleasant Ridge Manor who tested positive for COVID-19 has not yet returned to work.

On June 9th, Pleasant Ridge Manor learned that an employee had tested positive for the virus following the testing that took place on June 5th.

Since receiving the positive result, both the residents and staff members have been notified.

According to the executive director the unit where the employee worked was designated as a “yellow zone” with appropriate precautions that are being taken to mitigate the possibility of a potential spread.

The executive director also stated that they are in the process of testing all employees and residents and will continue to follow all of the recommended guidelines and requirements as indicated.