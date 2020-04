Workers at Meadville’s Channellock get to go back to work today.

The Meadville based maker of hand tools closed last week after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, the plant has undergone a deep cleaning.

It has been 14 days since the employee who tested positive was last inside the company’s plant on South Main Street.

As employees return to work, the company says they will continue to implement stringent safety policies.