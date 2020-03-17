Empower Erie postponing upcoming events related to an Erie County community college

Empower Erie leaders have announced they are postponing upcoming public events related to the previously scheduled March 18th hearing for an Erie County community college.

The following events are postponed:

March 17 rally at Shiloh Baptist Church at noon

March 17 candlelight vigil at Erie County Courthouse

March 18 rally at Blasco Library

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the PA State Board of Education on Thursday decided to postpone the March 18th public meeting where the board would have considered and voted on the Erie County Community College application.

“As we all know, the world has dramatically changed over the last several days. While we’re most certainly disappointed to not get the vote at this time, we respect and support Governor Tom Wolf and state and local officials in their work to protect us and our neighbors” said Ron DiNicola, co-founder of Empower Erie.

DiNicola noted that the college has won support throughout the region and from Governor Wolf, who in a letter in support of approval wrote: “A community college in Erie would create new higher education opportunities in the region and help to meet the training and workforce development needs of the business community.”

“Erie residents and business have waited decades for a community college,” DiNicola said. “We will use the time between now and the rescheduled hearing to continue educating and mobilizing supporters in Erie and across the state so that no opportunity is lost. This college is critical to the success of our students and community.”

Empower Erie plans to reschedule these and additional events once the new hearing date is set. Watch EmpowerErie.org for details. Erie County residents are encouraged to sign and share the online petition at http://bit.ly/38EPrdV.