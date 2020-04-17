Empower Erie says a community college is needed now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic

Empower Erie is taking a stance that a community college is needed now more than ever in Erie County.

A co-founder of Empower Erie explained that as this pandemic continues and finances are tight, it shows the need for Erie to have a community college in order to help create an affordable education path.

Along with that, this form of secondary education can help fill the need of learning for more health care workers and technical support.

“When there’s a crisis like we have today, community college’s are there to provide an affordable, accessible educational opportunity. In this particular crisis, that means it provides that opportunity a little closer to home, so parents and students can be closer,” said Ron DiNicola, Co-Founder, Empower Erie.

Right now, it’s unknown when the hearing for a community college in Erie will be rescheduled by the state Board of Education.