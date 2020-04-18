EMTA makes changes to take caution during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you want to ride the EMTA, a mask will be needed starting on Monday.

This is one of a number of requests the bus company is making to make sure that passengers and the drivers stay safe.

Passengers are also asked to have exact change fares ready to limit the interaction with the driver. Passengers are also asked to sit six feet apart from others whenever possible.

When departing from the bus passengers are asked to depart from the rear of the bus as to not have close contact with individuals who are boarding.