Enter your mask design in the ‘Masks of Erie County’ design-a-mask contest

The Erie County Department of Health and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper are encouraging residents to enter the new “Masks of Erie County” design-a-mask challenge.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“This contest is a fun way for us to engage with residents to start or continue the discussion about the necessity of wearing masks,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “It gives participants of all backgrounds an opportunity to show off their creativity, earn the chance to win prizes and, most importantly, do their part to keep our community healthy during this global pandemic.”

How to participate

Submit an image of you in your mask via Facebook or Instagram.

Enter as often as you would like, but you must use the hashtag #Masksoferiecounty and tag Erie County Department of Health every time on Facebook. On Instagram, tag @CountyofEriePa in every image of you in your mask.

and every time on Facebook. On Instagram, tag @CountyofEriePa in every image of you in your mask. No social media? Send your picture to mrodriguez@stevensstrategic.com to be posted to the Erie County Department of Health Facebook page.

“We are working with school districts as well as a wide array of community groups to promote this contest to their members most appropriately and effectively based on language preference, ability level and access to technology,” Lyon said.

Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 8. Contest details are available here: https://eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/masks/.