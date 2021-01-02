Entertainment venue looks forward to a better 2021 with help of the community

Those in the entertainment industry are hoping for a better 2021.

The owner of Basement Transmissions explained that in the start of 2020 it looked like it was going to be a promising year.

Once the virus hit in full force however, the venue was forced to shut down leading to artists having to improvise.

Artists have said that at first digital concerts were successful, but at the end of September when the cases spiked, it was time to make decisions once again.

“Lets do everything right here folks. I want to get back to socializing and spending time with everybody and enjoying these shows and everything I worked my whole life to be able to get to the point to do for the community. I would tell everybody lets get our vaccines and wear our masks and social distance every opportunity,” said Robert Jensen, Owner of Basement Transmissions.

Jensen said that he hopes that people listen to the protocols in place so that Basement Transmissions can begin having small events again by the Fall of 2021.